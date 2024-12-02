Banking startup N26 plans its UK launch in 2018

The startup was founded in Berlin in 2013 with the aim to offer online-only bank accounts through mobile apps and the web; the customers are able to open an account within eight minutes of applying. Originally launched in Germany and Austria, N26 has been slowly expanding across the Eurozone and now has more than 500,000 customers in 17 countries.

Earlier in 2015, the startup has raised USD 50 million in funding from Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures, which led its series A round in 2015 and rejoined for N26’s USD 40 million series B a year later. The money will help the company expand into its first non-euro currency markets, the US, and now the UK.

The banking startup is inviting UK customers to register through the website for the chance to gain early access. Once approved, they’ll be able to gain access to a full GBP current account and Mastercard.