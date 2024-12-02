Banking software provider Temenos integrates with digital assets provider

The new solution supports cryptocurrencies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), all types of tokenized assets as well as digital currencies. Taurus provides digital asset custody, an institutional crypto-asset trading desk, and the ability for banks to create new tokenized assets.

The Swiss startup has recently received a securities license from FINMA, the Swiss regulator, and launched the Taurus Digital eXchange (TDX) in April 2021, according to Ledger Insights. Following the launch, Taurus said it was onboarding several banks, including Arab Bank Switzerland, FlowBank, Hypothekarbank Lenzburg, and SEBA Bank, as well as real estate firms Investis Group and Stoneweg, according to Ledger Insights.

The integration is through the Temenos Marketplace, which includes 50 providers such as Wise (formerly TransferWise), Plaid, and Equifax.