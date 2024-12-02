Banking services arise as most popular payment methods

According to the Digital Inside Out research by Fujitsu, of the one thousand people surveyed, 64% were satisfied with digital financial services, compared to 60% with retailers and 48% with the digital services offered by utility, telecoms and media companies.

Finance services were the most popular in terms of usage, with 82% of people regularly using one of their digital offerings. In a rating of the single most popular digital service used by consumers, online banking was the most used service as well as the most valued by consumers, alongside online shopping.

Findings indicate some 40% of those surveyed saying they always opted for digital when dealing with their bank or financial institution, the most of any sector. UK consumers are embracing bankings digital move, with 78% of banking customers using online banking.

Figures from the British Bankers Association show that nearly GBP 7 billion transactions were made online in 2013, a 40% rise since 2009. By the middle of 2014 it was estimated that nearly GBP 1 billion transactions were processed through online and mobile banking each day.