Banking Circle to acquire B4B Payments





According to the official press release, the deal is going through the regulatory approval process. After closing of the acquisition, B4B will operate as an independent sister company of Banking Circle.

Together, Banking Circle and B4B will form a provider of issuing and payment solutions with full value chain-coverage and scalability. As part of the Banking Circle ecosystem, B4B will continue to expand its portfolio of payments solutions for businesses.

The management team will remain with B4B and will continue to lead the company going forward.