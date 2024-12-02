Banking Circle study finds SMEs were borrowing funds to pay business costs even before COVID-19

Furthermore, the Europe-wide research commissioned by the financial infrastructure provider revealed that nearly a quarter (23%) needed the additional funding to cover payroll, and a further 26.5% to cover regular business costs. Whilst needing to access extra funds is a fact of life for many businesses, the Banking Circle research highlights the gap in how easily and quickly funding can be accessed – which will be all the more crucial in the current climate.

Just under a quarter of respondents had to wait between three and four weeks to receive the cash they needed to cover essential costs, yet 26.4% felt that without access to new cash they would be forced to let employees go. And almost a quarter (24.4%) believe their business would ultimately fail if they were unable to access new finance.

Key findings:

Cross border banking is a challenge

Across EMEA an average of 19.2% of online merchants have separate banking relationships in every country in which they operate – adding to their costs and resources to manage;

17.2% of UK merchants have separate banking relationships in every country in which their business trades;

44% of UK merchants work with just one bank for all the countries in which the business trades;

26.2% of businesses in the Nordics are the most likely to work with separate banks in each jurisdiction;

13.9% of French merchants work with multiple banks;

20.3% of Netherlands firms work with multiple banks.

Banking services used by online merchants

Around half of online merchants surveyed said they use short-term loans (47.8%), overdrafts (49.1%), and finance agreements for specific purposes (48.8%);

43.2% access settlement accounts for cross border payments (43.2%) from their main bank;

35% use their bank for foreign exchange (FX) services (35%);

German merchants are least likely to access solutions to help with cross border trade, with the lowest proportion of all respondents accessing settlement accounts (38.8%) and FX (16.8%).

Accessing finance – how long does it take?

Online merchants reported that accessing business finance had taken them as much as 6 months:

18.8% said it took 1-2 weeks;

24.6% - 3-4 weeks;

21.7% - 1-2 months;

16% - 3-4 months;

6% - 5-6 months.

The opportunities for fintechs and payments businesses

87.3% feel their business is well served by their current banking partners; German merchants are the least satisfied at 82.9%;

42.6% of the dissatisfied businesses felt their business is not a priority for their bank, and 41.5% gave high fees as a reason.

Approximately one in four respondents dissatisfied with their bank gave each of the following reasons for their dissatisfaction:

poor quality and inconsistent service (28.7%)

slow response times (28.7%)

poor FX rates (24.5%)