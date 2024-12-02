Banking Circle secures banking licence

Banking Circle is now a financial infrastructure for payments and banking, giving financial institutions access to real-time payments regardless of borders and regardless of size. payments and banking businesses will be able to seize market opportunities in the new economy without having to commit to significant investment in their own internal infrastructure. Banking Circle bank branches are already open in the UK, Germany and Denmark and marking this significant step, Banking Circle officially opened its headquarters in Luxembourg.

Launched at the end of 2015, Banking Circle has created a new category in financial services – that of a financial infrastructure for payments and banking - delivering infrastructure for a range of financial services including online cross-border payments and loans.

Banking Circle is a financial infrastructure provider to payments businesses and banks. As a fully licensed bank, free of legacy systems, Banking Circle technology enables payments companies and banks of any scale to seize opportunities in the new economy, with direct access to clearing that bypasses old, bureaucratic and expensive systems. Banking Circle solutions are increasing financial inclusion. From accounts to lending, international payments to settlements and risk hedging to compliance, Banking Circle technology is helping businesses transact across borders.

Banking Circle is owned by EQT VIII and EQT Ventures in partnership with Banking Circle’s founders.