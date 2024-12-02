Banking Circle partners with fundcraft

Banking Circle is one of fundcraft’s primary bank account providers, making accounts accessible through fundcraft via API integration.





The partnership ensures that fund managers are closely linked to national clearing schemes, facilitating quicker account openings and reducing operating costs and fees. This collaboration allows fundcraft to integrate this service into its platform without needing to acquire its own banking license.











Recently securing EUR 5 million in Series A funding, fundcraft offers digital-native fund operations that centralise, optimise, and automate the entire fund lifecycle.





Overcoming traditional banking barriers

Officials from fundcraft stated that the company’s digital-native operations streamline processes, automate data management, and enhance stakeholder interactions. This not only lowers costs but improves outcomes for customers.







fundcraft aims to overcome the challenges funds face when opening accounts with traditional banks and plans to incorporate treasury management and payment features into its digital platform. To support this goal, fundcraft has launched a partnership program and API integration with several banks, including Banking Circle as a primary bank account provider.





Banking Circle allows Fund Managers to open Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and corporate accounts for their clients. As an EU-authorised credit institution based in Luxembourg, Banking Circle provides quick account openings for AIFs, General Partners, and Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) across multiple jurisdictions. They support 24 currencies with competitive foreign exchange rates. Additionally, Banking Circle's Fiduciary accounts offer AAA-rated counterparty risk on held balances, adding significant value to fundcraft's services for its clients.