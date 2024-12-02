Banking Circle joins Association of Foreign Banks in Germany

Banking Circle’s Germany-based branch is now listed as an official member of VAB which names ABN Amro, American Express, and Goldman Sachs amongst its members. By joining VAB, Banking Circle is underlining its commitment to building its client base and offering in the German market. The Verband der Auslandsbanken represents the interests of more than 200 foreign banks, funds, and other financial services institutions in Germany, including German legislators, the government, and ministries as well as EU institutions and global institutions. The VAB provides information on issues affecting Germany as a financial centre. It also supports its members with economic and legal know-how. In addition, the association offers a platform for cross-company exchange between its members.

Banking Circle has a banking licence and is free of legacy systems that can sometimes slow down traditional banking business and make it more expensive. Banking Circle is a regulated bank and provides financial infrastructure to Banks and Payments businesses, according to the official press statement.