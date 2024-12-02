Banking Circle adopts ISO 20022 messaging standard

A single common format for all financial communications, ISO 20022 allows participants and systems in different markets to communicate in a consistent message format, using agreed terminology.

Available to Banking Circle clients using SFTP and API, ISO 20022 improves end-to-end processing across domains and geographies that currently use a vast range of standards and information formats. And as a common technical language, it will make it easier for businesses to adapt to changes in the economy, technology, and innovation.