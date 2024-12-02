Banking Circle adds Polish Zloty to its local currency payout capabilities

Payments businesses working with Banking Circle can now provide their merchant customers with same day settlement for payments to Poland in Polish Zloty via the local payment network, eliminating the need to use the SWIFT network and, therefore, ensuring the end party receives the full amount.

The addition of local payouts for Poland also gives Financial Institutions the ability to settle multiple currencies locally without needing to set up local banking relationships in each jurisdiction, delivering cost benefits.

Payments businesses’ merchants are able to instruct via Banking Circle’s web or API, allowing payments to be settled locally in PLN, rather than through the SWIFT network, traditionally used for cross-border payments.

Banking Circle is a financial infrastructure provider to payments businesses and banks.

Fully licensed bank Banking Circle solutions are also aimed at financial inclusion. From accounts to lending, international payments to settlements and FX to compliance, Banking Circle technology is helping thousands of businesses transact across borders.