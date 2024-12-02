Banking-as-a-service software platform Conductor gets USD 150 mln

The announcement follows several milestones, including the acquisition of Muxi. The company intends to use the funds to continue to expand operations and its business reach in Brazil and across Latin America and to accelerate product development.

Conductor provides a card issuing and acquiring platform which supports fintechs, banks, retailers, and enterprises across the region, assisting them to launch digital accounts and card programs. The cloud native and open API solution spans card issuer processing, banking-as-a-service, and other digital banking services.

Conductor currently powers over 85 million accounts and processes more than USD 20 billion in payment volume across Latin America.