Banking-as-a-service platform solarisBank raises EUR 60 mln in series C round

The funding round will be led by HV Holtzbrinck Ventures with participation from Vulcan Capital, Samsung Catalyst Fund and Storm Ventures. The strength of the round was further confirmed with around half of the capital raised from pre-existing investors, led by yabeo, alongside BBVA, SBI Group, ABN AMRO Ventures, Global Brain, Hegus and Lakestar.

Besides growing its revenues, team size and customer base, solarisBank recently expanded its product portfolio with digital banking and payment services, such as decoupled debit cards and a post purchase installment product called “Splitpay”. Furthermore, the subsidiary “solaris Digital Assets” aims to drive the adoption of crypto and other digital assets.

The series C funding will help extend the product and tech platform, growing solarisBank’s team and expanding internationally. It will also strengthen the regulatory capital base.