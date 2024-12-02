Banking app Emma integrates with Monzo

Based in London, Emma aggregates a user’s bank accounts and credit cards in one app. The app uses this information to send the user alerts on overdrafts, track debt, keeps tracks of their subscriptions as well as provides personalized money-saving tips.

The app is currently integrated in most of the major UK banks, according to Emma. Following PSD2, Emma was granted approval to access the open APIs of major banks last week. It is now working on procuring approval to initiate payments within the Emma app.

The Emma app is free and available on both iOS and Android.