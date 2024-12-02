Bankily brings digital banking solutions in Mauritania

So far, the service has received a positive response from consumers, according to the official press release. With banking penetration around 30%, Bankily is helping to modernise banking and payments in Mauritania and encouraging financial inclusion in the country.

Bankily assists people to open and manage bank account, transfer money, and make payments using mobile phones. The service is accessible using all mobile phones, smartphone or basic, via the Bankily mobile app or USSD code *888# for Mattel subscribers.

Consumers can open a bank account remotely by downloading the Bankily app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store or by dialling the USSD code and registering using the 10 digit national identification number (NNI) available on national identity card or residence permit. Opening the Bankily account is free and it has no account maintenance fee as well. Bankily users can deposit money into and withdraw money from Bankily account through Bankily agents, BPM Bank branches and BPM ATM spread across Mauritania.

With Bankily, users can transfer money, pay electricity and water bills, buy phone credit, pay merchant, crowd-fund (mobile tontine), order a cheque book and bank card, check account balance, and generate an account statement.

Banque Populaire de Mauritanie (BPM) is a large bank in Mauritania. BPM offers individuals, professionals, and businesses an innovative range of banking products and services ranging from deposits to loans. It has built a dense network of branches covering most of the major cities in the country.