Bankify integrates with Nets Open Banking platform

Under the terms of the partnership, Nets customers will also easy access to Bankify’s portfolio of microservices via the platform.

The Open Banking Access from Nets provides PSD2-enabled account access to banks with a single-point-of-integration, instead of several integrations to multiple banks.

Bankify has already launched eight microservices, each of which utilises a simple open API connection to improve the user experience of existing financial applications, and enable a variety of new use-cases, including social finances, gamified savings and group payments combined with a virtual card solution.