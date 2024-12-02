BankiFi plans to help banks and businesses open up for PSD2

The company, founded by Mark Hartley and Conny Dorrestijn, wants to help banks and other financial institutions prepare for the new open banking landscape.

PSD2 and Open Banking cannot work without customer consent. Bank clients have to give explicit consent in order for payments service provides to access their accounts. This issue is what BankiFi tries to resolve.

The company aims to equip financial services providers with a consent centric platform that enables them to open up their business to external (fintech) partners in a way that is safe, easy to use, monitor and monetise.

This way, the company claims, they can extend, in particular their business, customer relationships in a model that is financially sustainable and built for growth. The platform’s launching customer is Nordea’s Open Banking Developer Portal. Fintech author and expert David Birch has also joined the Advisory Board.