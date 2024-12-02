BankiFi joins Visa Fintech Partner Connect





The partner programme focuses on Visa’s clients who have shown an interest in improving their digital proposition for SMEs.

With a range of microservices for end-to-end business financial management, BankiFi is designed to make business banking better, enabling banks to provide a set of integrated services – accounting, invoicing, and payments – designed around the processes SME and trade customers use to run their business.

In December 2021, Co-operative Bank has announced a GBP 500,000 investment in BankiFi to improve banks’ offering in the SME market.

To find more about BankiFi, check their profile in our company database.