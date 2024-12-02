BankFi launches Incomeing in collaboration with Co-operative Bank





The service helps SMEs improve their cash flow by facilitating collection of payments from their customers.

The platform allows users to send payment requests via text, email and Whatsapp, as well as QR codes for face-to-face transactions. It ensures that funds are transferred into a chosen account immediately. It also generates invoices, streamlines the process of chasing late payments and automates financial admin by integrating with major accounting applications.

Incomeing is also available as a white-labelled solution, meaning any organisation with an SME client base can leverage the app to offer a licensed digital payments and collection service. Users can register using their Business Current Account, or a Personal Current Account.