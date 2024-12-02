BankDhofar teams up with Ripple





Specifically, BankDhofar will connect with IndusInd Bank on RippleNet, meaning that customers can transfer up to USD 2,608 to deposit accounts in India through BankDhofar’s mobile banking app.

BankDhofar is also one of the first local banks to join BankChain.

BankDhofar’s mobile banking app offers a range of services, including instant transfer to any bank in the Sultanate, cardless cash, and mobile top-up for telecom providers.