BankDhofar taps Diebold Nixdorf's technology





The bank will begin implementing Diebold Nixdorf’s DN Series solution to install a digital interface for self-service transactions. The deployment of DN Series will be carried out in partnership with technology company CNS. It is said to include both lobby and through-the-wall ATMs with cash recycling capabilities.

Additionally, BankDhofar will also leverage Diebold’s DN Vynamic software and security solutions to provide personalised customer experiences.