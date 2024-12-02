



Following this announcement, the partners are expected to provide clients and customers with the possibility to access digital card capabilities for both the bank’s Islamic and conventional banking applications.

In addition, both financial institutions are set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users and partners in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.











More information on the announcement

According to the company’s officials, BankDhofar has implemented the Entrust Digital Card Solution for Tap to Pay services and tokenisation enablement in order to enhance its conventional and Islamic banking applications with digital payment options. This process enabled Dhofar to provide access to Tap to Pay solutions to its customers, therefore optimising their experience as well.

Dhofar-Pay clients and users will have the possibility to simply tap their mobile in order to make transactions easily and securely, without the need for a physical credit card. In addition, the process was made in order to provide users with an optimised payment experience as well, as both financial institutions focused on the development of their solutions and the growth of the overall local payments landscape.

During the first weeks of launch, BankDhofar clients expressed their satisfaction with the solution’s security and performance, as they found it easy to use and convenient. The customers were enabled to activate the service through the bank’s application, without difficulty or multiple steps to follow. Once set up, the mobile phone becomes a digital card that allows contactless transactions with a simple tap on the POS terminal.

In addition, with the Entrust Digital Card Solution and the NFC Issuer wallet for Visa VTS and MDES, BankDhofar is enabling NFC payments for Android devices within its conventional and Islamic banking applications across debit and credit operations. Customers who have an Android device will have the possibility to use the already existing mobile banking apps as a digital payment wallet.



