Bankdata, Konsentus partner for TPP identity and regulatory checking

PSD2 is an EEA regulation enabling payment users to have better control of and access to their transactional account data by giving regulated third-party providers the ability to initiate payments and access customer account data.

Konsentus Verify is a SaaS-based API solution that provides Financial Institutions with real-time Third-Party Provider (TPP) identity and regulatory checking services. Konsentus Verify can be integrated alongside existing risk solutions to protect Financial Institutions and their end customers from the risk of Open Banking fraud. Bankdata is a Denmark-based financial IT development house, providing IT solutions for the financial sector. Owned by nine Danish banks, their owners are also their customers.