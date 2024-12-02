Bankart and Nets bring out new payments infrastructure to Slovenian banks

Bankart will provide the Slovenian banks with a new payments central infrastructure to handle both SEPA Credit Transfers (SCT) non-urgent and SCT instant credit transfers.

Bankart, a provider of services to financial institutions in Slovenia, intends to deliver more than a basic payments infrastructure to the Slovenian banking community by developing and operating new additional services and solutions as well as utilizing Bankarts existing services and solutions to make full use of the scalable and open central infrastructure solution supplied by Nets.

Nets is providing financial institutions, merchants and clearing settlement mechanisms (CSMs) with card services, account payment services and merchant payment solutions.

The new system is planned to go-live in September 2018 and will be operated from Nets data centres in Norway.