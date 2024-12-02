Bankable supports Arkea Banking services with open APIs

Arkéa Banking Services is owned by France-based Credit Mutuel Arkea and will provide its principal members access to the Bankable platform. This is an API based Banking as a Service platform that offers turnkey solutions for challenger banks with account/card issuance and management, transaction processing, as well as compliance and ancillary services.

Initially there will be pilot phase, when Bankable customers will be able to launch, test and validate a new service before moving towards a seamless deployment.