Bankable announces strategic partnership with Plaid

The partnership will allow Bankable’s customers the ability to use Plaid’s technology to connect with their users’ bank accounts worldwide. In addition, Plaid customers will gain access to Bankable’s cloud-based banking and payment platform.

By leveraging Plaid’s API technology, Bankable will further enable quick time to market for its clients. Plaid provides connectivity to 15,000 banks in the US and Europe.

News of the partnership came out amid the announcement that Visa has decided to acquire Plaid startup, in a deal worth USD 5.3 billion, according to CNBC sources, cited by The Paypers.