Bankable, Aion Bank and Vodeno partner to create a new Banking-as-a-Service offering





According to the official press release, Aion Bank, Vodeno and Bankable are planning to create a new BaaS offering in Europe. The alliance will target EU and non-EU banks wishing to build a multi-country offering, global brands building embedded finance solutions and fintech scale-ups from Europe, the US, Latam and APAC seeking to launch a multi-country offer in Europe. Together, the companies will supply a one-stop-shop for ambitious cross border clients wishing to simultaneously address multiple markets in Europe with accounts, cards and local IBANs.

Through the alliance, Bankable will add Aion Bank to its portfolio of bank sponsors. Bankable will set up pan-European, pre-approved account and card programmes under Aion Bank payment and settlement rails to improve time-to-market for premium banks, global brands and fintechs. Bankable will also use Vodeno’s technology to complement its own tech stack with a Credit-as-a-Service offering.