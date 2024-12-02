Bank Respublika, Portmanat partner for Open Banking payments

The Open Banking project, launched in conjunction with two popular payment portals in the country, entered a new phase with Portmanat. Before that, Bank Respublika clients were able to track their personal accounts and view their account history through the Open Banking service on the Hesab.az and Epul online payment platforms.

At the new stage of the project, the clients of Bank Respublika have the opportunity not only to track their personal accounts, but also to make payment transactions through the electronic wallet system. Thanks to this, the clients of Bank Respublika will be able to make secure payment transactions not only through the bank's digital platforms, but also through the non-banking platform. To use the service, it is enough to add information about the account in the Bank Respublika on the Portmanat website or in the mobile application.