Bank of the West launches treasury management platform

The TreasuryNow platform centralises treasury management services, providing a one-stop shop for companies that are looking to manage their payables and cash flow. Its interface could reduce complexity and helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) as well as large organisations to execute payments, transfers, and collections.

TreasuryNow helps organisations to adapt by providing automated processes, faster access to data, and the ability to manage a range of payment types, transfers, and collections across multiple currencies.