Bank of the Philippine Islands taps Avaloq to boost digitalization





Avaloq was engaged to help capitalize further on market opportunities and the need for digital-led service capabilities optimised through a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) operating model. The Avaloq banking suite will allow BPI to bring all areas onto one platform, delivering scale benefits and data analytics at an accessible cost.

According to Philstar, the roll out will help BPI to further improve its integrated business model around customer centricity, delivering a personalised level of service and set of products to wealth clients at a time of increased competition.

BPI has embarked on the second phase of a comprehensive, multi-year digital transformation program and is benefitting from a demand for its digital channels as active users of BPI Online and BPI Mobile increased by 8% to 1.9 million, and accounted for more than 22% of the bank’s customer base in 2019.