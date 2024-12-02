



Bank of Sydney announced the collaboration with Infosys Finacle to improve its services, aiming to deliver a platform that meets the needs of the business, customer, and regulatory ecosystem, while reducing costs and complexity through automation and digitalisation.











BoS will access the Finacle solutions suite in Software-as-a-service (SaaS) mode through the AWS Cloud, including the Finacle Core Banking Solution, Finacle Digital Engagement Hub, Finacle Online Banking, Finacle Mobile Banking, and Finacle Digital Onboarding.

Moreover, the deployment on AWS provides the bank with a secure environment, enabling augmented scalability and integration of digital services.





Potential benefits for users

Among the upcoming benefits, the Infosys Finacle Digital Banking Suite will enable BoS to:

Accelerate its transformation by using Finacle Reference Bank, a preconfigured solution tailored with products and processes specific to Australia;

Optimise digital experience by delivering omnichannel self-service capabilities through mobile and online banking;

Simplify the bank’s IT landscape by retiring multiple applications, reducing technical debt, and creating a more responsive IT environment;

Augment at scale by using a configuration-driven product and service innovation, while optimally integrating with the broader ecosystem through open APIs;

Scale dynamically to support the business growth, leveraging the AWS Cloud-powered services.

The initiative follows BoS’s decision to drive significant business growth in the coming years. This demands adaptation to changing customer needs, digital advancements, and regulatory requirements, focusing on its digital banking platform.





Recent updates from Infosys

Infosys Finacle is part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys. In May 2025, before collaborating with BoS, Infosys partnered with LogicMonitor, a SaaS-based hybrid observability platform driven by artificial intelligence. The initiative aimed to optimise business performance and the reliability of IT operations.

By combining Infosys AIOps Insights, part of Infosys Cobalt cloud offering, with LogicMonitor’s Edwim AI, the collaboration intended to augment the observability of IT operations, improving performance, reliability, and customer experience across complex systems. The initiative sought to reduce problem diagnosis and resolution time by up to 30%, minimise redundant alerts by up to 70%, and provide comprehensive visibility across IT environments.