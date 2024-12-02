Bank of Russia presents new CBDC concept

A prototype of the digital ruble will be created by December 2020, as representatives of the Bank of Russia said. The regulator also published a fresh report on the current state and future plans for the project.

The digital ruble will live in a hybrid technological platform combining distributed ledger technology (DLT) and centralised control by the Bank of Russia. The regulator has not picked any particular DLT platform yet. TheBank of Russia will likely use open-source code to build its own proprietary product.