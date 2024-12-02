Bank of Maharashtra and NPCI launch contactless credit card on RuPay

The BOM Platinum RuPay Contactless Credit Card comes with the card liability cover wherein customers will have zero liability post reporting of fraud. They will also be protected against card counterfeiting, card skimming, and other online frauds as part of this cover. Additionally, this card offers a fuel surcharge waiver of up to USD 3 for fuel transactions worth between USD 7 - 53, across all fuel stations in the country.

The users of BOM Platinum RuPay contactless credit card will have an option to convert all their eligible transactions of USD 66 and above, into easy EMIs as per their preferred tenures. They just need to choose EMI option in the credit card self-care portal of the bank. The BOM Platinum RuPay Contactless Credit Cardholders are also entitled to a complimentary annual membership fee for the first year. If the customers spend more than USD 397 in a year, the annual charges will be waived off for the second year onwards.