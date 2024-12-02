



The round, which was oversubscribed, was led by Luxembourg-based Mangrove Capital Partners.











The bank did not address a recent winding-up petition filed by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) in UK courts. This legal action is related to unpaid taxes, though the bank has not disclosed the amount owed or the duration of the overdue taxes. A source close to the bank indicated that the petition resulted from an internal communication error and was rectified promptly.

The BoL stated that the recent fundraising effort was unrelated to the HMRC petition and to recent management changes.





Clearing banks: a new force in the UK financial sector

The bank, which entered the UK market in 2021, aims to offer clearing and settlement services rather than traditional loans. It is positioned as a competitor to major UK banks like NatWest, Lloyds, Barclays, and HSBC.

The UK financial services landscape is evolving as clearing banks and other new market players challenge the dominance of the traditional big four. These newer institutions leverage advanced technology to offer faster and more efficient services, disrupting established practices. This shift pressures traditional banks to adapt and innovate, intensifying competition and driving changes in the industry. As these new players gain traction, they are likely to redefine service standards and operational efficiency in the sector.

The emergence of clearing banks like the Bank of London highlights a broader trend toward specialisation within the financial sector. Unlike traditional banks, which offer a broad range of services including loans and personal banking, clearing banks concentrate on the infrastructure of financial transactions. This specialisation allows them to offer targeted services and potentially lower costs, further challenging the established banks to rethink their strategies and service offerings. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, the role of clearing banks will become pivotal in shaping industry practices and standards.