



Despite recognising the difficulties still present in certain sectors, the Bank of Japan made the decision to maintain its monetary policy stance as the region’s economy is experiencing gradual recovery. This stance is also supported by the expectation that worldwide economic growth is set to continue moderately, as well as the favourable financial environment which can lead to a stronger income-to-expenditure cycle, surpassing Japan’s potential expansion rate.











Japan’s economic environment

Even if the year-on-year growth of Japan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), excluding fresh food, is decreasing as the initial price pass-through effect of imported price increases wanes, service prices are constantly rising and leading to a recent CPI reading in the 2% range. Following this, the Bank of Japan projects that the pass-through effect is set to further minimise in the upcoming period, but government policies and other factors can push year-on-year growth even more.



Furthermore, the financial institution expects that inflation is set to gradually increase in the future, assisted by the limiting of the macroeconomic output gap, solid wage-price spirals, and rising long-term inflation expectations. The Bank of Japan believes that these developments are significant to achieving its long-term objective of sustainably stabilising inflation at 2%.





The Bank of Japan’s commitments and plans

As part of its communication, the Bank of Japan acknowledged several other issues and complexities present in the region’s economic landscape, including tight labour market conditions, small businesses facing challenges in implementing substantial wage increases, as well as its concerns regarding global economic uncertainty. Additionally, the appreciation of the Japanese Yen significantly minimised inflationary risks related to imported price growth, however, officials highlighted that the path of the Yen is linked to worldwide economic trends, especially the trajectory of the US economy.



The Bank of Japan stated its commitment to data-supported decision-making, underscoring the significance of evaluating the economic sector and its impact on policy decisions. The bank intends to adjust its policy stance depending on emerging information, which in turn reflects a willingness to adapt when it comes to the Japanese economy.

Moreover, officials from the Bank of Japan delivered their perspective on the Japanese economy, monetary policy, and the global economic landscape, highlighting the financial institution’s commitment to achieving its 2% inflation target and the importance of constant wage growth and tight labour markets. In addition, representatives underlined the need for thorough consideration of the potential impacts of global economic developments. While aware of the complexities posed by worldwide economic uncertainty, the Bank of Japan expressed its confidence in its ability to navigate these difficulties and maintain a stable economic landscape for Japan.