Bank of Ireland to roll out a customer app





The app went live and was tested among staff in December 2019. It had planned a rollout in March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic crisis made it no longer possible as resources had to be diverted to deal with the emergency.

However, according to RTE, the lender now plans to roll out the new technology, which has a 50% increase in functionality, with Android users getting access first.

Bank of Ireland has been carrying out a revamp of its old IT structures over the last couple of years in order to position it for a future where banking is conducted through digital channels. Through this process, the bank automated 100 processes and modernised the payments infrastructure.