Bank of Ireland to invest EUR 60 million in ATM modernisation

According to the official announcement, a total of 664 ATMs are about to be installed and to be used for both withdrawals and lodgements. The investment also covers five years of servicing and maintenance.





ATMs designed for greater cash processing

Most of these ATMs will recycle cash rather than requiring restocking from security vans, maximising ATM availability and supporting customers with better access to cash when they need it. The plans to roll out modern ATMs to all its branches will be implemented from 2024 until 2027.

In addition to the ATM rollout, the bank will also refurbish customer areas in 18 branches throughout 2024, including Stillorgan, Terenure and Coolock in Dublin, with more work planned for 2025. According to Bank of Ireland, this investment in branches and ATMs is the biggest in a decade, but it comes after it reduced the size of its branch network in 2021, shutting down a third of its outlets. Currently, there are 169 branches in the Republic and 13 in Northern Ireland.

Given the large number of customers they serve, major reinvestment is required every year. Moreover, this latest investment will see all customers across all countries benefit from these ATMs while also supporting their ambitions through energy reduction.

Finally, the bank will also begin a separate EUR 36 million project for its historic College Green buildings in Dublin this year.