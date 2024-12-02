Bank of Ireland swings to USD 261 mln loss amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Ireland-based bank expects increased impairment charges and loan losses over the course of 2020, with new lending potentially 50% to 70% of 2019 volumes. After accepting 86,000 loan repayment breaks for its customers, Bank of Ireland took a EUR 266 million impairment charge.

In a range of scenarios, its core Tier 1 capital ratio would remain above its previous minimum regulatory capital requirement of 11.45%. Its CET1 ratio – a key measure of financial strength – fell to 13.5% at the end of March 2020, from 13.8% at the end of 2019, according to reuters.com.