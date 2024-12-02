Bank of Ireland selects Temenos to improve core banking

The bank has selected Temenos’ T24 core system, Temenos Connect for digital and Insight BI for analytics as part of its five-year EUR 500 million revamp plans. The project is called Project Omega.

The bank’s current set-up is outsourced to Accenture, which manages its group technology and change division. The deal was signed in 2014, and around 200 staff transferred to Accenture from Bank of Ireland as a result.

In Ireland, the bank has a mixture of systems, such as Misys’ Bankmaster for retail, Temenos/Financial Objects’ IBIS for corporate, FIS’s ACBS for syndicated lending, Misys’ FusionCapital Summit and Wall Street Systems’ Wallstreet Suite for the treasury and capital markets side. For payments, the bank is a long-standing user of the Global PayPlus platform supplied by D+H Corporation’s payments unit, GTBS (formerly Fundtech).

The UK operations run a number of legacy systems, including Accenture’s Alnova core banking system, Sopra Banking Software’s MSS suite (savings and mortgages), DRP Consulting’s loan origination system and iConnect (supplied by another domestic vendor, HML) for loan servicing and administration. There is the TMS system from Wall Street Systems (formerly IT2), for treasury management.