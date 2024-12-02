Bank of Ireland raises EUR 500 mln for sustainable financing

The financing was almost four times oversubscribed by investors. As representatives said, the bank completed its first green bond issuance in March 2021. This project supports their ability to continue to finance projects for customers and support the transition to a lower carbon economy, as set out in the bank’s Responsible and Sustainable Business strategy, ‘Investing in Tomorrow’.

Bank of Ireland has a Sustainable Finance Fund, with more than EUR 950 million of green loans allocated to homeowners and businesses to date. The group has also reduced the carbon intensity within its own operations by 77% since 2011 across Scope 1 and 2 emissions, according to the press release.