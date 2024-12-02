Bank of Ireland introduces Apple Pay to customers

Customers simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code. Apple Pay is accepted in supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail outlets, and many more places, according to the official press release.

The Apple Pay launch follows the October 2020 rollout of the new Bank of Ireland mobile app for Apple customers. The new iOS mobile app contains a range of new features including the ability to view and download statements, set up, view, and manage Standing Orders, and add an account online.