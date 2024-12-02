Bank of Ireland helps asylum seekers to open bank accounts easier

The initiative works by accepting alternative State-issued documentation as proof of identity and address when opening current accounts. The Bank has also launched a new website hub offering practical guidance and support to asylum seekers and refugees on account opening. Asylum seekers may not have the traditional documentation that most banks – including Bank of Ireland - require to set up a bank account. They may also have more limited knowledge of the local banking system and the options available to them.

The Bank has launched a dedicated website hub for asylum seekers with summary information provided in 19 languages. The hub explains the types of bank account available, the documentation that is required to open one, and how to apply. Additional translation support is available from a volunteer panel of Bank of Ireland staff comprising speakers of more than 30 languages, including members of the Bank’s Multicultural and Accessibility employee networks.

Bank of Ireland has also tailored its current account opening requirements to accept substitute State-issued documentation such as a Temporary Residence Certificate (TRC), ‘Stamp 4’ Irish Residency Permits, and/or the Irish-government-issued Refugee Travel Document.