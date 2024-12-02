Bank of Ireland connects with youngsters via Snapchat

The bank has launched a student reward programme called FeelFree with Snapchat star James Kavanagh and model Thalia Heffernan. The programme offers students who sign up for a new third level account, up to EUR 100 worth of rewards, including cinema tickets, pizza vouchers, surf lessons and beauty treatments.

James Kavanagh will visit University of Limerick and Trinity College Dublin to promote the rewards programme, as part of the campaign. The bank will also distribute BoI PowerBanks on campus to those who sign up for a new account.

FeelFree runs from October 2016 until May 2017. Each quarter a range of rewards will be on offer to those within this pool. The access is linked to a particular banking task. Customers who complete the task within the timeframe will receive a redemption code from the bank.

The bank sees Snapchat as a way to promote its brand by communicating with the youth market, according to Irish Times.