Bank of Ireland closes 88 branches

A total of 88 branches shut their doors for the last time on Friday, 8 October 2021, with the bank saying the decision is due to it having reached a ‘tipping point’ between online and offline business. When announcing the move in March 2021, it said footfall at the branches selected for closure fell by 60% on average between 2017 and 2020, and that its mobile phone app was now its ‘busiest channel’, with 430,000 users logging in each day.

The bank’s branch in Mitchelstown was one of those closing and Ben Lynch, who managed it from 1994 to 2002, believes the development will be ‘massive blow’ for the Co Cork town and many others.