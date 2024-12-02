



Atleos operates an independently owned ATM network, providing round-the-clock global services for financial institutions, retailers and consumers.





Self-service banking becomes more affordable

The Bank of Hawaiʻi's mission is to modernise its current fleet and make customer access to self-service banking more affordable. To achieve this objective, the bank strengthened its collaboration with Atleos. By implementing ATMaaS (ATM-as-a-Service), the Bank of Hawaiʻi will benefit from Atleos' expertise in overseeing hardware, software, security, installation, maintenance, and cash management for its fleet.

Bank of Hawaiʻi representatives stated that extending their nearly 50-year partnership with Atleos will enable them to develop new efficiencies, benefit from a more predictable cost structure, and provide customers with increased access to financial services.

ATMaaS solution for the banking experience

ATMaaS in the financial technology landscape offers banks and financial institutions the ability to manage their ATM networks with efficiency and flexibility. By leveraging cloud-based platforms, ATMaaS allows for simplified updates, maintenance, and scalability without the need for extensive on-site infrastructure. In addition to reducing operational costs, the solution works towards upgrading the customer experience by ensuring ATMs are always up-to-date and functional. As technology continues to advance, ATMaaS is set to support modern banking, providing a reliable and adaptable solution for institutions of all sizes.

Moreover, ATMaaS contributes to bridging the gap between traditional banking methods and modern technological advancements. Financial institutions can focus more on strategic growth and customer engagement, rather than being set back by the technicalities of ATM management. Moreover, as cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, ATMaaS providers are equipped with advanced security protocols to protect sensitive financial data, ensuring a safe and trustworthy banking environment. This proactive approach not only safeguards financial transactions but also builds customer trust and loyalty.

Looking ahead, the integration of AI and machine learning within ATMaaS solutions can provide additional capabilities, such as personalised customer interactions and predictive maintenance. These technologies can analyse usage patterns and anticipate potential issues, thereby preventing downtime and enhancing the overall banking experience.