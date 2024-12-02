Bank of France carries out fifth CBDC experiment

The experiment was conducted with the European blockchain firm LiquidShare and involved the issuance and settlement of both unlisted and listed securities using blockchain technology.

Other organisations involved in the experiment include Axa Investment Managers, CACEIS Bank, CIC Market Solutions, Crédit Agricole Titres, Euronext, Kriptown, La Banque Postale, Caisse des Dépôts, and more.

As the bank said, this experiment made it possible to test the integration of issuance and settlement activities, including exchanges on the secondary market. In June 2021, the bank announced a new CBDC experiment with the Swiss National Bank dubbed ‘Project Jura,’ involving the bank-to-bank wholesale lending market, not public transactions.

The Bank of France said its other experiments are ongoing, and all the lessons learned will play an important part in its analysis of the benefits of CBDCs.