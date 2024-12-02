Bank of England selects Appvia to create a new cloud environment

The announcement follows a public procurement process which commenced in January 2020. The Bank of England will work with Appvia on design, construction, and assurance of a fit for purpose cloud environment.

During the two-year partnership, Appvia will be supporting development and project teams within the bank in testing and deploying code in cloud environments, working with security teams to integrate the cloud into existing operational and security processes, and implementing information governance compliance so staff are able to collaborate safely and securely.

Appvia, which counts the Home Office among its clients, is a self-service platform that enables organisations to scale their infrastructure using services such as Kubernetes. In September 2020, Appvia launched a developer-centric tool to enable teams to predict and control cloud costs.