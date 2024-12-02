Bank of England selects Accenture for RTGS overhaul

The company was selected through a public procurement process that commenced in February 2019.

As agreed, Accenture will serve as a technology delivery partner for the RTGS Renewal Programme.

The RTGS service serves as a critical component in UK payment infrastructure. It holds accounts for banks, building societies and other institutions enabling real-time settlements between account holders.

Under the renewal programme, a new RTGS platform will be developed and integrated to improve data access.

The overhauled RTGS service will also provide access to more companies, ensure wider interoperability and bolster end-to-end risk management.

The renewed system is due to start being delivered in 2022.