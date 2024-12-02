Bank of England publishes new Omnibus Accounts Access Policy

The policy enables eligible payment system operators to open an omnibus account on behalf of their participants in the Bank’s Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system. This provides a new model for payment system operators to offer settlement services fully funded in central bank money.

This new offering is expected to support payment system innovation and is a welcome development for the fintech industry and more broadly, according to Link Laters. Full funding in central bank money means participants bear reduced credit risk when holding funds and making payments, and that the payment system can offer greater flexibility in terms of intraday settlement as well as operation outside RTGS operating hours, the online publication adds.

This new offering will sit alongside existing models for settlement in central bank money, such as the real-time settlement model used for CHAPS (the Clearing House Automated Payment System) and various deferred net settlement arrangements.

According to the policy, the eligibility requirements for opening an omnibus account are: