Bank of Cyprus migrates to HPS PoweCARD





After migrating its Switch from Base24 to PowerCARD-Switch, Bank of Cyprus completed the migration of its Card Management System from Bevertec to PowerCARD-Issuer. With PowerCARD, the bank now relies on the platform to offer new products and services.

According to Mondo Visione, this gives Bank of Cyprus access to a modern and digital payment platform that processes transactions from any channel, initiated by any means-of-payment.



