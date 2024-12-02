Bank of Commerce chooses Infosys Finacle Suite for digital transformation

The Infosys Finacle Suite of offerings, which includes Finacle Core Banking, Finacle Liquidity Management and Finacle Customer Data Hub solutions, will replace BankCom’s legacy platform and help the bank engage, innovate, and operate better to keep pace with evolving market expectations.











Augmenting banking operations

Finacle's core banking solution, designed with a modular approach, presents BankCom with a strategic opportunity to overhaul its existing legacy core systems in a meticulously managed, risk-mitigated manner. This transformation is a pivotal step for BankCom as it embraces a digital future.

The Finacle Core Banking solution offers a rich array of capabilities to BankCom. Among these are flexible product factories, providing the bank with the tools to unlock innovations. Through simple configurations, BankCom can introduce a diverse range of differentiated products and services, fostering agility and responsiveness in a rapidly evolving market.





Seamless liquidity management

The implementation of the Finacle Liquidity Management solution equips BankCom's customers with the ability to seamlessly identify, manage, and optimise liquidity. This functionality extends across borders, currencies, and banks, catering to the dynamic and diverse needs of BankCom's clientele. Importantly, this can be achieved on the go and on a device of their choice, enhancing convenience and accessibility.





Transformative customer data management

The Finacle Customer Data Hub solution stands as a cornerstone in unifying customer data management across BankCom's organisational landscape. By providing a real-time view of customer relationships across various platforms and channel applications, this solution empowers BankCom users with comprehensive insights. This not only streamlines operations but also serves as a robust digital foundation. This foundation is instrumental in creating and delivering personalised services and experiences, aligning with the contemporary expectations of tech-savvy customers.

In essence, Finacle's suite of solutions not only addresses the immediate need for core system modernisation but also positions BankCom for sustained innovation, operational efficiency, and an elevated standard of customer engagement in the digital era.

Officials from Bank of Commerce said they are pleased to have chosen Infosys Finacle due to its established presence in the Philippines, robust solutions suite, and record of reliable delivery in the market. The modernisation of their core banking system is an integral part of BankCom’s digital transformation journey as a universal bank in delivering a truly digital banking experience to their clients. It will enable them to operate better, innovate, and keep pace with industry best practices, regulatory requirements, and evolving expectations of the markets they serve.